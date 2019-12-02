Adelaide's Biggest Christmas Party Is Back This Weekend!

Prepare to be teleported straight into the beating heart of the North Pole for a very merry (and massive) three-week-long Christmas extravaganza!

Santa's Wonderland is back for the fourth year in a row with an incredible 35 sessions running from 6th to 24th December at the Adelaide showground.

Whether it is the dazzling of the sparkly lights, the falling snow, the cheeky Christmas cocktail in hand or just the sneaky mistletoe above your head, either way, there is something undeniably magical in the air at this event.

There are activities galore with everything from classic ice skating to tobogganing to DIY Christmas workshops to Reindeer rides! It doesn't matter if your a Christmas buff or a grouchy grinch, there is something for everyone!

And for those who really want to make the most of the day, there is an all-inclusive ticket available that gives you three hours unlimited access to an insane range of festive experiences which includes the following:

Carnival Rides – and this year there’s dodgem cars as well!

Bouncy Castles and Ball Pits

Ride on Reindeers – race your family around the corral!

Storytime with Mrs Christmas

A 10 Stop Fun-Filled Activity Trail including a make and take home box with free candy canes, reindeer food, DIY Christmas baubles, make your own Christmas cards and more!

The Best-Looking Christmas Selfie Stations

Ice Skating with free Skate Aids for the little ones.

Tobogganing

The Beautiful Snow Queen with Her Giant Polar Bears and Snow Wolves.

Giant Inflatable Snow Dome

The most amazing Christmas decorations in town, with eight-meter high trees, the light-up walkthrough baubles, National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant floats, snow, snow and more snow.

All-New Stage Shows

Our Famous Christmas Parade of Stars: wave hello to Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowmen, Chrissy the Christmas Fairy, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa’s Elves, The North Pole Christmas Penguin, Christmas Teddy Bear.

PSA: Santa’s elves have already arrived in Adelaide and have been busy at work for this weekend!

So, make sure you grab your tickets fast, you won't want to miss the biggest Christmas event in town.

