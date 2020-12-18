Adelaide's 2020 Christmas Day Weather Forecast Has Arrived And It's Going To Be Hot

Adelaide's official 2020 Christmas Day weather forecast has arrived!

In news just released by the Bureau of Meteorology, we can expect a warm and sunny Christmas Day.

We'll all be able to enjoy a maximum of 29 degrees and a minimum of 13.

The BoM also predicted that it will be a mostly sunny day, with just a 5% chance of rain.

Remember if you're seeing family and friends for a Christmas gathering to keep on top of your social distancing and practice good hygiene at all times.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!