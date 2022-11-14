Adelaide’s The Grange GC To Host LIV Golf Tournament In 2023

Adelaide has been selected to host Australia's first LIV Golf tournament - edging out Sydney and Brisbane.

Greg Norman, LIV Golf's CEO and Commissioner, announced on Monday, that The Grange Golf Club will host the event next April as one of 14 on the global tour’s calendar.

The golfing legend said his home country was “deserving of the world’s top competition”.

"The enthusiasm of the government and the enthusiasm of the sponsorship, and then when we made the initial call that I did with the premier, it was like hand-in-glove.

The controversial rebel tour down-under is set to feature Aussie and former world No 1 Cameron Smith, along with other major winners including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

The LIV Golf event in South Australia in 2023 will be the first of many, in a multi-year commitment to play in Australia.

"Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world's top competition.

"This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe," Norman boasted.

"There is massive potential for Australia to play a bigger role in this great sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to showcase Adelaide for our league’s debut year. - LIV Golf's CEO and Commissioner, Greg Norman

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf event has previously been hosted in Bangkok and Saudi Arabia, as well as the U.S. and outside London.

