Adelaide's Newest Escape House Has Three Mind Boggling Themes & Yes, SAW Is One Of Them!

This one is for all you mastermind problem solvers!

Thanks to the Gen Z Amazing Race duo Alana and Niko Pappas, Adelaide just scored itself three epic escape rooms and there is one for every flavour.

Plus, there's a licensed bar in case you just wanna sit back and watch.

Esc Rooms opened on 8th October, where the first escape room is Saw themed, you are your friends is trapped in notorious serial killer ‘Jigsaw’ slaughterhouse.

The second room edges on the side of comedy, yes, it's The Hangover themed.

So, if your idea of waking up in a hotel room in Las Vegas problem-solving with a hangover is your idea of a good time, this one is for you!

The last room is for the kiddies, big kiddies are also welcome where the UN Headquarters have been hijacked and your inner spy comes out to save the day!

Each experience is around 60 minutes long and has anywhere between 2 to 7 people at a time.

There is a leaderboard displayed in the entertainment area which will be all the incentive you need in order to escape in the quickest time possible.

Good luck!

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.