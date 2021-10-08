Adelaide Rocked By 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck on the border of Victoria and South Australia.

Geoscience Australia confirmed that the earthquake struck around the mallee town of Pinnaroo just after 4 am.

The earthquake registered at 4.8 with a depth of 2km, and the tremors could be felt across the state and into the city of Adelaide.

Residents of Adelaide took to social media to express their surprise at being woken up in the early hours of Saturday morning to the tremors.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said it does not pose a risk of tsunami, but we could experience aftershocks in the next 24- 48 hours.

If you need assistance with damaged buildings, fallen trees or blocked roads call the SES on 132 500.

