Adelaide ramps up vaccination rollout with pop-up clinic opening at Rundle Mall

The Covid vaccination rollout has ramped up in South Australia with Rundle Mall opening a pop-up clinic.

It's located on level three of the Myer Centre offering both booked appointments and walk-ins.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says it's a great opportunity for city workers and shoppers to get vaccinated.

“This is the first day of the city vax, the opportunity for people in the city to get vaccinated on level 3 of the Myer Centre.”

Dr Emily Kirk-Patrick says now is the time to get jabbed especially with Covid right on our doorstep over in Broken Hill.

“It’s not the time to wait, we’ve opened up the Pfizer now to everyone 12 and above so that we can make vaccination as easy as possible.”

Yesterday 34,000 bookings were made across the state.

Meanwhile, Aussie’s aged care workers have three more days to get a Covid vaccine with the mandate fast approaching, workers must have received at least one dose of a jab by Friday.

