Adelaide Police Catches Vending Machine Thieves

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into vending machine thefts at car wash businesses across Adelaide.

In recent weeks, coin dispensers have been raided at locations including Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, Prospect, Old Noarlunga and Seaford.

Vending Machine Thefts:

On August 5, at around 6:40am, police were called to a service station in Old Noarlunga due to reports that two people had broken into a coin machine.

Only 20 minutes later, were police then called to a car wash in Seaford for the exact same crime.

The police then located the offenders in a stolen black Mercedes Benz Sedan.

The offenders attempted to flee the scene and rammed the stolen vehicle into the police car.



It was alleged that the 51 year old woman suspect also assaulted a police officer during the incident.

While the officers remained uninjured, the offenders successfully escaped the scene.

However, at around 2:20am on Sunday August 8, the stolen Mercedes Benz Sedan was located in Lewiston.

A 46 year old man and 51 year old woman were charged with serval offences including assaulting police, property damage, theft and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

They were both refused bail will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday 9 August.

