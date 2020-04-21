Local SA Photographer Has Turned His Photos Into These Unreal Puzzles

Just when you thought you'd run out of things to do at home, we bring you these stunning south Australian themed puzzles!

Ben Goode is undoubtedly one of Adelaide’s most talented homegrown landscape photographers and now, he has turned some of his finest pieces into puzzles.

Around 30 of his most popular South Australian images into jigsaw puzzles suitable for the whole family.

Prices start at just $24.50 and puzzles come in a range of sizes from as few as 12 large pieces for the little ones, right up to 1000-piece for those who like a challenge.

Just one look at these puzzles and we are literally teleported to each iconic location.

Click here to browse all the various jigsaw puzzles on offer!

