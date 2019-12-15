Celebrate Christmas On Top Of Adelaide At This Exclusive Climb Party

Celebrate Christmas in style this year from the top of one of Adelaide's most iconic and unique experiences!

Adelaide Oval has announced that they will be hosting two Christmas climbs where you can party and climb along Adelaide’s skyline.

The Christmas take over will be on Friday 20 December and Saturday 21 December from 9pm and tickets are subject to availability.

Don't miss your chance to see Adelaide oval light up like your very own Christmas tree! And did we mention that there will be festive cocktails involved post-climb?

Plus you will also receive a digital Photo Pack, achievement certificate and souvenir RoofClimb cap.

Tickets are $124pp and are available here.

