Adelaide Learner Driver Caught Doing 143km/h Over Speed Limit

A South Australia driver on their L-Plates has been caught allegedly driving 143km/h over the legal speed limit.

Around 6.30pm on Monday, police clocked a black Holden ute travelling at a speed of 254km/h on the North South Motorway, Waterloo Corner, north of Adelaide.

SA Police allege the driver was in a 110km/h zone, recording "one of the highest speeds ever captured" on South Australian roads.

The 20-year-old Smithfield man returned a positive drug sample, police allege, which has been sent for further examination.

"The Holden ute suffered mechanical failure and police were able to catch up to the car to speak to the driver," police said.

The driver held a learner's permit, yet his passenger was not a full licence carrier.

"[The] extreme speeder was nabbed at Waterloo Corner last night with one of the highest speeds ever captured [on SA roads]," police said.

Reported for reckless and dangerous driving, the man has lost his learner's licence for 12 months, and is due to front court at a later date.

