Adelaide Fringe Nightclub Owner Cops $5,092 Fine For Dancing

An Adelaide nightclub owner has copped a $5,000 fine for allegedly breaching Covid dancing restrictions.

Owner of Sugar nightclub Driller Jet Armstrong has been slapped with a $5,092 fine after he was seen dancing next to a DJ booth on February 26.

According to Mr Armstrong, he heard security asking people not to dance inside of the nightclub and only became aware of the infringement when he received it six days later.

Mr Armstrong told AdelaideNow that he does not believe the fine is justified given the large number of people that could be seen dancing out the front of the nightclub.

“I was standing next to my son at the time who was DJing … so if I’m swaying or moving to the music it is not purposely or wilfully,” he said.

“I’m sticking up for dancing and I will be contesting this fine, I look forward to a day in court … even the way the fine is worded makes me look like a threat to national security." - Mr Armstrong

“I am in a laneway and in the open air – there were people walking past and boogying to the music on the street.”

Covid restrictions were eased last month with stand up drinking and dancing permitted at private functions with a maximum capacity of 150 people.

Adelaide Fringe chief executive Heather Croall said the rules need to be more consistent across hospitality.

“If outdoor dancing and vertical consumption is allowed in one outdoor venue then it should be allowed across the board in all outdoor venues,” Ms Croall said.

“We are really hoping that will be the case soon.”

