Adelaide Commuters Forced To Make Alternative Plans Amid Bus Strike

Adelaide commuters have opted to work from home or use different modes of transport as bus drivers walked off the job amid feuds with their employer.

Adelaide Metro encouraged commuters to check what services are running and reconsider their working arrangements as bus services were “significantly impacted” following industrial action taken by around 800 Torrens Transit drivers.

East-West, Outer North-East (O-Bahn), North-South and Outer North bus services have been affected by the strike.

Outer South and Hills bus, trains and trams services have not been affected.

Paul Kermode from the Transport Department said they’ve added some train and tram services where possible but urged people to consider their options.

“That might be carpooling with friends or family or colleagues, it could be using the park and rides to access train services or if they have the option, it could be working from home just for today,” he said.

Bus drivers and the Transport Workers Union have demanded an immediate jump in hourly pay rate from about $25 per hour to $32.

A 15 per cent loading from working outside 7am to 7pm, plus improved penalty rates on weekends and safer working conditions has also been demanded.

A full list of services impacted by today’s strike can be found on the Adelaide Metro website.

