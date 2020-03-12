Adelaide Botanic Garden Announces A Winter Long After-Dark Events Program

We have your winter plans sorted!

Adelaide Botanic Garden has launched Botanica Lumina, a new program of curated, nocturnal events set to take place in the garden throughout the cooler months.

Immerse yourself in live music, art installations, film events, heritage tours, botanically inspired food tastings and science events under a magical luminary backdrop.

It will be kicking off this week and run all the way through until August!

They will have environmentally sustainable lights showcasing the beauty of the botanical wonderland at each event, you will be able to see, hear and feel the Garden like never before.

