Adelaide Ablaze

Fires Sweep Through Adelaide

Article heading image for Adelaide Ablaze

A fourteen-year-old boy remains in the Royal Adelaide Hospital with severe burns to his face and body.

The injuries are the result of a substance being thrown onto a fire at a property in Hope Forest on Sunday morning.

Teenager Faces Burns After Fire Accident:

Meanwhile, a Croydon man has been arrested for a string of fires set south of Adelaide’s CBD Sunday afternoon.

The 47-year-old arrested by police near the sites of the blaze is expected to face arson charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here

24 May 2021

