Adam Sandler Stars As Basketball Scout In Netflix Movie 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler is taking on a new role as a basketball scout in a new movie coming to Netflix called Hustle.

The story is about Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), a travel-weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach but remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, where he discovers Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court over their shared passions for the game and family. Together they want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life.

Check out the trailer here:

The movie is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and also stars Queen Latifah.

Hustle will be dropping on Netflix June 8.

Big Brother's Josh Drops Bombshell He Got Sam On The Show In A Secret Deal!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android