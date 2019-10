We are all so addicted to The Masked Singer… like truly, it is all we can think about.

Last night, we saw famous country singer Adam Brand be revealed as the man behind Dragon.

This morning, The Hit Network’s Carly and Seamus spoke to Adam and he spoke about the crazy lengths the show goes to, to keep The Masked Singer under wraps!

It is so intense!

Listen below!

