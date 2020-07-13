Actress Kelly Preston Has Passed Away Aged 57

Hollywood actress Kelly Preston has passed away following a private battle with breast cancer.

She was 57.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told People magazine.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Kelly was known for roles in films including Mischief, Twins, Jerry Maguire, Battlefield Earth and What a Girl Wants.

Kelly married John Travolta in 1991. They had three children together, 20-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Benjamin and Jett who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

John wrote on Instagram, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

"All my love, JT."