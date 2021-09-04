ACT to reach 70% first dose COVID vaccinations THIS WEEKEND

The ACT is on track to reach 70% first dose coverage of a COVID vaccine in Canberrans aged 16 and over by the end of the weekend.

As of Saturday, that figure sat at 69.5%.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr said it places the Territory on track to exceed 80% double dose vaccination in the Territory's population aged 12 and above.

"If you sign up for a first dose, you are highly likely to come back for a second dose and across all of the age cohorts we are very confident now that we'll go above 80%."

The positive news comes on the same day as the Territory records its highest increase in COVID cases since the delta outbreak began.

32 new cases of the virus were reported in the ACT on Saturday.

Of those, at least 19 were in the community for at least part of their infectious period.

The Chief Minister said that number is of particular concern.

"One of the challenges and the reasons for people being infectious in the community, for even just a day more than they should be, is that they're waiting to come forwards for testing."

"So if you get any symptoms please come forward for testing immediately."

24 of the ACT's 32 new cases have been linked to previous infections, mostly household contacts, leaving 8 under early investigation.

Hospital numbers remains steady in the Territory on Saturday with 10 people receiving care, one fewer in ICU with 2 people in intensive care and one requiring breathing support.

Despite Saturday's record high case number, health authorities remain confident that the ACT will be able to drive case numbers back down to zero.

Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman said the daily case numbers will continue to fluctuate until that happens.

"While it is concerning, one high number on its own, doesn't necessarily mean that we will continue this trend upwards or that our system is not working."

"Our numbers will continue to fluctuate whilst there is still virus in our community."

There are now 359 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Territory's outbreak of the virus.

120 of those have now recovered, leaving 239 active infections.