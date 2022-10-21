ACT Set To Decriminalise Small Amounts Of Illicit Drugs

“A health response, not a criminal one”

Article heading image for ACT Set To Decriminalise Small Amounts Of Illicit Drugs

Getty Images

In an Australian first, the Territory has decriminalised illicit drugs in small quantities.

The ACT parliament on Thursday passed a new law, where people who are caught with small amounts of illicit drugs will not be criminally prosecuted.

Applied to nine different types of drugs, including amphetamine, heroin, cocaine and speed - liberal steps now mean that a person found with personal use amounts will instead be cautioned, fined or referred to a drug diversion program.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said harm-minimisation rather than punishment was the way forward.

“The ACT has led the nation with a progressive approach to reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs with a focus on diversion, access to treatment and rehabilitation and reducing the stigma attached to drug use.

“This sensible reform is based on the expert advice that a health-focused, harm reduction approach delivers the best outcome for people using drugs,” she said.

The radical legislation will come into effect from October 2023, following a 12-month transition period.

Hit News Team

21 October 2022

Hit News Team

