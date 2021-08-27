ACT Getting New Mass Vaccination Hub

Canberra's newest mass vaccination hub is set to open next Friday (September 3), with the ability to administer up to 24,000 jabs a week.

It will open at the AIS Arena in Bruce, replacing the clinic at the Garran Surge Centre.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says this will mean more Canberrans will be able to access a Pfizer vaccine faster.

“The ACT Government’s single biggest priority over the next three months will be to vaccinate as many Canberrans as possible. Our target is not 80% of the eligible population being vaccinated. We are aiming for much more than that.”

“The Government, in partnership with local GPs and pharmacies, will be doing everything we can to provide vaccines to eligible Canberrans – including 12 to 15 year olds."

ATAGI has now cleared the use of Pfizer in 12 to 15 year old children.

If you have made a booking at the Garran centre from September 3 onwards, it will be automatically transferred to the new AIS Arena clinic at the same time, without you having to do anything.

If the change in location impacts your ability to attend the appointment, you can change your booking on Sunday August 29 through myDHR or by calling 02 5124 7700.

However we're being asked not to call ACT Health before this time, as staff will spend the weekend to move the existing appointments.

This is also why bookings for vaccinations will be unable to be made from 8pm tonight (Friday August 27) until 8am tomorrow (Saturday August 28).

The exception to this move from the Garran Surge Centre is the Access and Sensory Clinic - it will continue to operate until another suitable location is ready.

Listen to our most recent update: