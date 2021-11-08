ACT COVID-19 restrictions to ease from Friday

The ACT will take the next step in our COVID road map this Friday, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Restrictions that were due to ease from November 26 will now be brought forward to 11:59pm this Thursday 11 November.

From this time, there will be no more limits on home visits or informal outdoor gatherings.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues with fixed seating will be able to host events at 100% seated capacity.

Restrictions on cinemas and swimming pools will be relaxed.

Organised sport can recommence with 1 per 2 sqm in indoor settings.

The ACT will move to a default one person per two square metre density limit (1 per 2 sqm) across most indoor settings and industries, including hospitality and retail.

No density limits will apply in outdoor spaces for most activities and events will be able to have more people before requiring an exemption.

Drinking while standing will be permitted at licenced venues, cafes and restaurants.

Nightclubs can reopen. Dancing is back.

These baseline measures are anticipated to remain in place over the Christmas period and will be reviewed in late January 2022.

Face masks will only be required in high risk settings, such as hospitals and aged care facilities, on public transport, and in schools and some businesses settings.

However, wearing a face mask is a simple and practical way to minimise transmission of the virus, and the Government will be encouraging Canberrans to continuing wearing face masks indoors in crowded settings.