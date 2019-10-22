Accio Tickets: Harry Potter & The Cursed Child’s Season Has Been Extended

Melbourne has become a very magical place lately. We’ve just landed Australia’s largest Harry Potter store which is filled with supplies for any wizard, witch or muggle.

This year, we’ve also been lucky enough to host the award-winning show Harry Potter & The Cursed Child. The first tickets were snapped up quicker than the Firebolt broomstick so it’s no surprise that the show is here to stay!

It has been announced that the Princess Theatre will continue to be the most spellbinding venue in Melbourne until at least Sunday 12 July 2020. That’s definitely enough time for you to embrace the eighth story of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter saga.

If you’re looking to snap up some seats mid-week, your best bet is to check out November availability. If you want to catch the show over a weekend, try and hold out until the start of next year.

Ready to experience the magic for yourself? Grab some tickets here.

