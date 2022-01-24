Aboriginal Flag 'Freed' for use

The Aboriginal Flag is now freely available for public use.

It comes after the flag's creator, Harold Thomas, agreed to transfer copyright to the Commonwealth.

Previously, anyone who wanted to use the flag legally had to ask permission or pay a fee.

The deal to secure the flag's copyright, worth $20 million, now allows anyone to use the flag without needing approval or to make a financial contribution.

Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt said all Australians can freely display and use the flag to celebrate Indigenous culture.

"Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no-one can take it away."

That frees up its use digitally or in any other mediums such as being painted on sports grounds and being used on clothing like sports jerseys.

Listen to the latest news headlines below: