Abbie Chatfield Tells Us About Her Freedom Day HOOKUP!

TV personality and social media influencer Abbie Chatfield wasted no time getting back on the hookup train, admitting that she took someone home on the FIRST NIGHT out of lockdown - get it girl!

Abbie told the Hit Network she was out with Bachie stars Jimmy & Holly and ended up taking someone home with her... but it DIDN'T go well!!!

Find out what went wrong:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: