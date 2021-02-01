Abbie Chatfield Says She Could Only Be The Bachelorette If The Format Changed

Last night, Australia watched on as Bachie star Abbie Chatfield won ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ along with a cool $100,000 towards Dementia Australia.

This morning, Abbie spoke with Hughesy, Ed & Erin about her time on the show including getting bitten by a snake and calling out sexist comments!

She also explained the reason why she thinks she can’t be The Bachelorette with the show’s current format.

Take a listen:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.