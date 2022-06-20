Abbie Chatfield Reveals The Surprising Celeb She Wants To Appear On Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is set to start filming shortly so no doubt a bunch of celebs are about to go into some intense hiding so they don't give away the fact they're on the show.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with new judge (our very own) Abbie Chatfield at the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards she revealed the very surprising celeb she's hoping will... TAKE IT OFF as a contestant on the show!

We can't wait to see if this happens!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: