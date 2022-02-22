Abbie Chatfield Reveals She's Tried On Engagement Rings With Konrad!

OMG!!

Article heading image for Abbie Chatfield Reveals She's Tried On Engagement Rings With Konrad!

"I know he loves me so much, he regularly cries about how much he loves me"

Abbie Chatfield spoke to the Hit Network this morning about her first month of Hot Nights, wearing a wedding dress on Valentine's Dayand sneakily mentioned Konrad has taken her out to try on ENGAGEMENT RINGS together!

"He made me try on an engagement ring last weekend..."

Missed the chat? Here's what Abbie had to say about trying on engagement rings with Konrad:

Amber Lowther

22 February 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Listen Live!
