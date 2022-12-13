Abbie Chatfield Responds To Slut Shaming Comments

In the latest episode of It’s A Lot, Abbie Chatfield has addressed offensive comments made by Kyle Sandilands and Brittany Hockley (filling in for Jackie O) in a recent radio interview.

Speaking with Yung Gravy live on-air, the breakfast radio show hosts ask the rapper about his dating life to which he revealed he was in the early stages of a relationship with Abbie.

What followed, was a series of inappropriate, slut-shaming comments directed at Abbie.

"The issue that people like Kyle and Brittany have with me is that I’m able to speak about sexuality in a way that isn’t shameful and they think that that must equate to f**king around every single day and having sex every single day when actually it’s just that. I don’t have the shame that they have and therefore they’re projecting it on to me." Abbie responded.

“At best, I think Brittany is feeling uncomfortable and is nervous about being with Kyle…And at worst, she’s having this weird jealousy thing and trying to bring me down to try and make, in the moment, her embarrassment, less.”

Take a listen to what Abbie had to say here:

Catch up on more It’s A Lot by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.