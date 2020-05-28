Abbie Chatfield is Grateful for Bachie Matt Breaking Her Heart

Abbie Chatfield is doing better than ever after the Bachelor

Let's just say that Abbie Chatfield is better at dealing with heartbreak than all of us.

She took to Instagram to reminisce on her time on The Bachelor, and the heartbreak that she originally faced when Matt Agnew chose Chelsie McLeod, over her in the final rose ceremony.

365 days on, she's in a different place and says 'I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt.'

She went on to say 'I didn't have any way of comprehending what I was about to go through, even at finale, after I was dumped on le rock, I thought it was the worst thing to happen to me, but now, because of my resilience, I’M FINE!!!!'

Never thought I would say this, but I'm honestly proud of her, and I'm taking this energy into the second half of 2020.

