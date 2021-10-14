Abbie Chatfield Is Advocating For An LGBTQIA+ Version of Love Island

After all... Why not?!

Having been on The Bachelor, The Bachelor in Paradise, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Abbie Chatfield isn’t exactly known to shy away from reality TV, but the social media star has a bone to pick with Love Island.

Abbie joined us to discuss a recent interview with ITV, where Love Island’s show-runners said that having LGBTQIA+ contestants would be ‘logistically difficult’.

Nick Barrett

14 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

