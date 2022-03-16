Abbie Chatfield Faces Up To Rumours About Her & Tommy Little Having A Secret Fling

Is it true?!

Article heading image for Abbie Chatfield Faces Up To Rumours About Her & Tommy Little Having A Secret Fling

Last night on Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, we spoke about the rumour that Abbie and our very own Tommy Little used to date!

A Daily Mail article is to blame, but is there any truth to it?

Abbie addressed the claims and we were on the edge of our seat! 

Missed the chat? Did Abbie and Tommy date or did they? We find out!

Amber Lowther

16 March 2022

