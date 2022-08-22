Abbie Chatfield Breaks Her Silence On Her Relationship Status With Konrad Bień-Stephen

Abbie Chatfield has broken her silence on her relationship status with Konrad Bień-Stephen.

There's been rumours that the pair have split, after Konrad hasn't been seen on Abbie's socials for a while. And let's just say, followers are wondering what's going on!

Abbie has now released a statement on her Instagram Story, sharing "He's out of the country so I won't be commenting on anything until he's home."

Here's the full statement:

So, if there's anything we have taken away from this, it's that everyone just needs to CHILL!

