A Wedding Expo To Make All Your Dreams Come True Is Coming To Bunbury This Month

Bunbury will the hear sound of wedding bells ringing across the city this month, as an exciting wedding expo waltzes its way into town. South West Pop Up Shops and Events is hosting The Stable Market's All Things Wedding at Bunbury Trotting Club on 15 September 2019. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, or a new-age groom chipping in with the planning— there’s everything you need to inspire the wedding of your dreams.

Stalls include dressmakers, cake-bakers, photographers, entertainers, civil-celebrants, and everyone in between; covering everything from your “I do’s” to your honeymoons. And they’ve got the latest trends covered too… For the start of 2020 (Spring wedding season), experts are saying we should expect to see trends similar to the latter of 2019. Brides are opting to wear less-traditional ensembles, dropping the veils and choosing dresses with pockets; others frocking up in an empowering pant-suit.

And sure, once upon a time it was a nice day for a white wedding, but now those traditional wedding colours are being abandoned in favour of moody hues likes, with splashes of red, orange and even purple among the mix. With that BoHo style ever-popular, couples (many inspired by Princess Eugenie and her plastic-free wedding) are also looking for ways to make their wedding more sustainable and eco-friendly.

For example, using bamboo plates and cutlery, and instead of using plastic confetti to shower newlyweds, green-conscious couples are handing out lavender or rose petals, that don’t harm the environment.

Entertaining guests is becoming more and more extravagant too — now instead of just having a cheeky Photo Booth and a DJ spinning non-stop bangers, couples are providing side-alley style stalls with mini games and tarot card readers, caricaturists, and even circus performers. These trends are always changing, and the wedding industry itself is booming.