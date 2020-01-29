PSA: A Two-Hour Bottomless Boozy Prosecco & Spritz Brunch Exists For Just $49

We ain't kidding when it comes to bottomless deals, and this has to be by far the best one we have seen yet!

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11am or 2pm you can now treat yo' self to this bottomless boozy brunch for just $49 per person.

The legend at The Globe has somehow created a very chic alcoholic fountain which not only keeps our glasses full but our dreams too.

This package includes a rotating weekly cocktail on arrival, 2 hours of bottomless prosecco AND spritz from the venues unique prosecco fountain, plus a brunch item of your choice!

But be warned, bookings are essential, so click here to secure your spot.

Honestly say no more, take my money!

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.