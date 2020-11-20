A Terrifying Report Shows An Increase In South Australians Being Homeless For The First Time

While many of us have felt the impacts of COVID19, imagine finding yourself become homeless as well.

After discovering some terrifying statistics, the Hutt St Centre is asking those who can, for help during these tough times.

They are asking South Aussies to donate $6 for 6 days, which is literally $1 a day, to help continue delivering vital services in support of people sleeping rough in SA during the pandemic.

To get involved, please head here.

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to Taryn Brumfitt who is leading this community fundraising initiative. She explained how there is a disturbing culture of discrimination against the homeless in SA and how they're seeing increased numbers of first-time homeless Australians during the pandemic...

Take a listen below to find out more:

