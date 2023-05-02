A Tasmanian Boy's Undergone Surgery After Shark Attack In WA

A Tasmanian schoolboy bitten by a shark off the coast of Western Australia is now in stable condition.

The 11- year-old Archie Blake was on holiday with his family when the tragedy happened.

The shark bit his leg while snorkelling off the Cape Range National Park near Exmouth, in West Australia’s north.

Archie was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was originally taken to Exmouth Hospital before being flown to Perth by the Royal Flying Doctor service for treatment on Saturday night.

A Perth Children’s Hospital spokeswoman said the boy was still being treated on Sunday morning but was stable.

Residents and swimmers in the Cape Range National Park area were urged to take additional caution, with beaches remaining closed Saturday from Pilgramunna north to Bloodwood Creek in Cape Range National Park.

The family’s friend Ryan Posselt started a GoFundMe page for the family of six. Mr Posselt wrote, “The Blake family have been planning this trip for four years. Delayed and cancelled by COVID, this trip was meant to be a ‘once in a lifetime’ journey with primary school-aged kids to show them this great country.”

“Accommodating the family of 6 near Perth hospital won’t be cheap, and then getting Archie, the family, and all their gear, including car and trailer, home to Tasmania is going to be a costly exercise,” he said.

He said the fundraiser aimed to ease some financial stress for the family who served the community in their capacity as a school teacher and paramedic every day.

“Removing financial worry from their minds will allow them to focus entirely on caring for their children and simply organising the logistics.”

