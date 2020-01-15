A Space Oddity - A Cosmic Cabaret Performance

Over the past 15 months Naughty Noodle Fun Haus has become the Central Coast's undisputed home for cutting-edge performances and discourse with a phenomenal sold out first season; and they're back for 2020 with their first performance of the year!

Bringing a bit of cheer to the New Year with a Deep Space Rhine, explore a galaxy of superstars performing Fringe Burlesque, Drag, Circus acts, Performance Art & Cabaret! An expansive line up of stars including Betty Grumble, Sarah Money aka Leonard Mickelo, Marlena Dali, Skye Gellmann, MIDAS aka Nat Barry Backhouse & the incredible hostess for the night Glitta Supernova!

Dress code - Star Child, David Bowie, Clones, Glam Rock, humanoids, galactic freaks, time travellers.

Delight yourself this holiday season and escape into a future full of colour, fun, friendship and freedom to be.

What: Naughty Noodle Fun Haus - A Space Oddity

When: 18th January - 7pm - 10:30pm

Where: 5 Broken Bay Road, Ettalong

