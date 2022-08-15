A Sexy Aussie TV Host Was Unmasked As Tiger On The Masked Singer!

It's a new week, and we're glued to The Masked Singer Australia, with a new celebrity being unmasked in last night's showdown!

We were spoilt with performances by Snapdragon, Popcorn, Tiger and Rooster, which left two masks vulnerable.

In the end we saw Popcorn and Tiger go head-to-head, but unfortunately, Tiger's purrr-fect rendition of Phil Collin's In The Air Tonight was no match for Popcorn's sweet and salty take on Harry Style's Adore You.

Guided by the cryptic clues, Dave Hughes guessed Tiger as Australian actor Gary Sweet, Abbie Chatfield was set on Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng, Mel B was convinced that international soccer superstar Paul Gascoigne, was under the mask.

However, it was Chrissie Swan who hit the nail on the head with her guest being Australian host and horticulturist extraordinaire Jamie Durie!

After his unmasking, Jamie said, "It was so much fun. There is a little bit of Tiger still left in me!"

Don't miss tonight, where we'll see another epic unmasking on The Masked Singer Australia!

