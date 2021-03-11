A Rosé Festival Is Coming To The Gold Coast

Do you love rosé? Then you are going to love the Gold Coast's newest festival dedicated to our favourite drink!

The Rosé Coast festival will transform the Gold Coast into a sea of pink and white as we get the chance to enjoy rosé all day.

Attendees will sip on every type of Australian rosé from prosecco to sparkling, rosatos and frosé, with representatives from over 20 wine growing regions featured.

And if rosé isn't quite your thing, there will also be beer, ciders cocktails on offer from Gage Roads Brew Co, Matso’s Brewery, Brookie’s Byron Gin, Sunly Seltzer & Brix Distillers.

Plus you can enjoy gourmet food, take part in beach games and masterclasses, and get your groove on to the resident Rosé Coast DJ.

It's all happening on Saturday 1 May 2021 from 11am on Kurrawa Beach, Broadbeach.

Find out more and get your tickets at www.rosecoast.com.au