A Punch On And Performances Galore At The MTV VMAS

The MTV VMAs never go by without a little bit of drama... *ahem*... Miley Cyrus. But this year, it came down to a punch on between two testosterone-filled boys and some impressive performances.

Get the details below...

As for the incredible performances - you name them, they were there. From Olivia Rodrigo to Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and more.

Check out some of the best below!

As for the winners and grinners, check out the full list below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Polo G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – Prisoner

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Winner: Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – Entrepreneur

BEST POP

Winner: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches – Def Jam

Ariana Grande – positions

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

BTS – Butter

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Shawn Mendes – Wonder

Taylor Swift – willow

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Dua Lipa – Levitating

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Winner: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons – Follow You

twenty one pilots – Shy Away

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!