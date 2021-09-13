A Punch On And Performances Galore At The MTV VMAS

WOAH!

Article heading image for A Punch On And Performances Galore At The MTV VMAS

The MTV VMAs never go by without a little bit of drama... *ahem*... Miley Cyrus. But this year, it came down to a punch on between two testosterone-filled boys and some impressive performances.

Get the details below...

As for the incredible performances - you name them, they were there. From Olivia Rodrigo to Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and more.

Check out some of the best below!

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

As for the winners and grinners, check out the full list below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Polo G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – Prisoner

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Winner: Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – Entrepreneur

BEST POP

Winner: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches – Def Jam

Ariana Grande – positions

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

BTS – Butter

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Shawn Mendes – Wonder

Taylor Swift – willow

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Dua Lipa – Levitating

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Winner: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons – Follow You

twenty one pilots – Shy Away

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l

 

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

 

13 September 2021

MTV VMAS
conor mcgregor
Listen Live!
MTV VMAS
conor mcgregor
MTV VMAS
conor mcgregor
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs