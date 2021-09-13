A Punch On And Performances Galore At The MTV VMAS
WOAH!
The MTV VMAs never go by without a little bit of drama... *ahem*... Miley Cyrus. But this year, it came down to a punch on between two testosterone-filled boys and some impressive performances.
Get the details below...
As for the incredible performances - you name them, they were there. From Olivia Rodrigo to Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and more.
Check out some of the best below!
As for the winners and grinners, check out the full list below.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Polo G
Saweetie
BEST COLLABORATION
Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Drake ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – Prisoner
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Winner: Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – Entrepreneur
BEST POP
Winner: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches – Def Jam
Ariana Grande – positions
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
BTS – Butter
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Shawn Mendes – Wonder
Taylor Swift – willow
SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Dua Lipa – Levitating
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Winner: BTS
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Winner: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend
Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons – Follow You
twenty one pilots – Shy Away
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l
