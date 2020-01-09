A Popular Skincare Brand Has Pulled Face Masks Off Shelves After Causing Burns

Horrific images have emerged of adults and kids who have endured facial burns after using this popular skincare company's face mask.

Dozens of customers have taken to social media to showcase their burns from the 'Yes To' product.

Complaints consist of customers experience a burning sensation and extreme redness after using the masks.

Now, Yes To is pulling one of its masks, the "Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask," after the complaints.

While many of the complaints named the now-pulled grapefruit mask, there are concerns that other masks have the same issue with customers who posted to social media showcasing other masks which have caused eerily similar reactions.

Currently, the company is not listed on the Australian Competition And Consumer Commission (ACCC) website and can be seen still being sold on some Australian shelves.

You can check on the latest recalled products here.

