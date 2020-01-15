Prepare Yourselves, An Interactive Frozen 2 Experience Is Popping Up In Perth

Calling all Disney fans! You can now literally step into the magical lands of the enchanted forest in Karrinyup.

Karrinyup Shopping Centre will be bringing the magic of Disney’s Frozen 2 to the centre these school holidays.

From Wednesday 15 to Sunday 26 January little Frozen fans will be transported to the magical lands of Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest as the centre comes to life.

You can make your way through the windy leaves for the perfect photo opportunity, be brave like Elsa and embrace the adventure of the boulder climbing wall or try your hand at a game of charades. Plus, let your imagination and creativity run wild with Frozen themed crafts, or test your memory with a Frozen themed game!

The Frozen 2 Zone will be open from 9am - 2pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am - 4pm on Sunday.

So what are you waiting for? Get on down and embrace your inner Disney princess now.

