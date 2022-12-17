A Pilot Has Died After Crashing His Plane In Rural WA

A man has died in a light plane crash in the Nullarbor Plain region of Western Australia on Friday morning.

A pilot in his 40’s has died after his plane crashed in the Caiguna area at around 9:30AM on Friday.

According to police, there was only one person onboard the plane at the time of the crash.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau believe the plane involved in the crash was an “amateur built” Jabiru recreational aircraft.

The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed.

A full investigation into the incident has been established.

