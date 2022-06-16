A Person Has Died In Tragic Workplace Accident In Fremantle

Someone has died in a tragic workplace accident at a salt company just south of Fremantle earlier this morning.

The death occurred this morning at the WA Salt Supply in North Coogee.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services along with WA Police are working together in their investigations of the incident.

WorkSafe have launched their own investigation into the tragic death.

The worker’s death is believed to have occurred at the WA Salt Supply packing facility.

WA Salt Supply is under the WA Salt Group wing which specialises in the production and distribution of naturally sourced salt for food, mining and pools.

Investigations into the death are ongoing.

