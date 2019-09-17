Southern Cross University and Rivers Secondary College in Lismore are currently in emergency lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls, police have confirmed.

The campus received the calls at about 1:30pm today and were immediately put into lockdown, while there have been no reports of injury or shots fired.



NSW Police Force have posted the following statement:

The university posted to Facebook:

“Important message:

“Our Lismore campus is under emergency lock-down.

“Police are currently on-site and all students and staff are advised to remain inside until given the all-clear.

“Anyone planning to visit the campus at present should postpone.”

The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus is also in lockdown, confirming on Facebook:

“Dear Parents

“The school is currently in lockdown due to an unfolding matter at the university. Students are safe and the school will remain in lockdown until advised by police. Please do not attempt to collect your child. We will update you when possible.

“Chris

“Principal”

Download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and podcasts.