A New Veteran Card Gives Businesses The Chance To Show Respect & Recognition

Minister for Veterans and Defence Personnel Darren Chester stated, "Much like the lapel pin gives every day Australians the opportunity to recognise veterans and thank them for their service, the offers available through the veteran card allow the business community to show its thanks."

Over 33,000 veterans and reservists submitted applications as of November 3rd, and will begin receiving their covenant packs in the coming days.

Mr Chester said that the Government is committed to putting veterans and their families first, adding that bringing corporate Australia on board will be a tangible benefit to the veteran community.

He encouraged businesses to get on board and recognise those who have served to defend our nation.

“There is no set criteria for how businesses choose to show that respect and recognition, but I have no doubt we will see the numbers grow with more businesses supporting the covenant and veterans and their families have made." - Mr Chester

Veteran Card offers are generally discounts on goods, gift cards and services, and range from 2.5% to 40% off.