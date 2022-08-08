A New Study Has Revealed The Celebs With The Thirstiest Fans!

A new study has been conducted by lingerie retailer, Pour Moi, has revealed the celebs with the thirstiest fans!

And while some are no surprise, there are some that might leave you scratching your head.

The study scraped Twitter to analyse nearly 115,000 horny tweets posted about 100 celebrities to discover who were the most lusted over online. It's no surprise that Channing Tatum fans are the thirstiest, with almost 2,000 tweets posted since 2019 featuring the words 'hot,' 'horny,' or 'sexy'! He initially became a worldwide heartthrob in 2006 when he landed his breakthrough role in the dance film Step Up, but he firmly secured his position as a sex symbol after the release of Magic Mike. Released in 2012, Magic Mike was Channing Tatum’s way of turning his past as a male stripper into movie gold, which gave fans plenty of opportunities to quench their Tatum thirst!

So, who else is on the list? Find out below:

1. Channing Tatum

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Jennifer Aniston

4. Cillian Murphy

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Leonardo DiCaprio

7. Miles Teller

8. Tom Hardy

9. Alex Turner

10. Anthony Joshua

11. Blake Lively

12. Maya Hawke

13. George Clooney

14. Nigella Lawson

15. Lil Nas X

16. Michael Ealy

17. Holly Holm

18. Sam Fender

19. Taylor Swift

20. Dual Lipa