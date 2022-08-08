A New Study Has Revealed The Celebs With The Thirstiest Fans!
Who's your fave?
A new study has been conducted by lingerie retailer, Pour Moi, has revealed the celebs with the thirstiest fans!
And while some are no surprise, there are some that might leave you scratching your head.
The study scraped Twitter to analyse nearly 115,000 horny tweets posted about 100 celebrities to discover who were the most lusted over online.
It's no surprise that Channing Tatum fans are the thirstiest, with almost 2,000 tweets posted since 2019 featuring the words 'hot,' 'horny,' or 'sexy'! He initially became a worldwide heartthrob in 2006 when he landed his breakthrough role in the dance film Step Up, but he firmly secured his position as a sex symbol after the release of Magic Mike.
Released in 2012, Magic Mike was Channing Tatum’s way of turning his past as a male stripper into movie gold, which gave fans plenty of opportunities to quench their Tatum thirst!
So, who else is on the list? Find out below:
1. Channing Tatum
2. Angelina Jolie
3. Jennifer Aniston
4. Cillian Murphy
5. Cristiano Ronaldo
6. Leonardo DiCaprio
7. Miles Teller
8. Tom Hardy
9. Alex Turner
10. Anthony Joshua
11. Blake Lively
12. Maya Hawke
13. George Clooney
14. Nigella Lawson
15. Lil Nas X
16. Michael Ealy
17. Holly Holm
18. Sam Fender
19. Taylor Swift
20. Dual Lipa
Top 20 Most Lusted Over Musicians
1. Alex Turner
2. Lil Nas X
3. Sam Fender
4. Taylor Swift
5. Dua Lipa
6. Rihanna
7. Lizzo
8. JLo
9. Katy Perry
10. Megan Thee Stallion
11. Doja Cat
12. Drake
13. Nick Jonas
14. Harry Styles
15. Britney Spears
16. Perrie Edwards
17. Machine Gun Kelly
18. Jade Thirlwall
19. Leigh-Anne Pinnock
20. Nicki Minaj
