A New Study Has Revealed If It's Better To Exercise In The Morning Or The Afternoon

Do you exercise in the morning or in the afternoon? It turns out, the time of day you exercise counts!

A study by The Physiological Society has compared the metabolic health effects of morning against afternoon exercise training and boy, it gave us some ANSWERS!

Guess what? It's actually better to train in the afternoon. I know, I'm shocked too.

Here are their findings:

Compared to participants who trained in the morning, participants who trained in the afternoon experienced superior beneficial effects of exercise training on insulin‐stimulated peripheral glucose disposal, insulin‐mediated suppression of adipose tissue lipolysis, fasting plasma glucose levels, exercise performance, and fat mass. In addition, exercise training in the afternoon also tended to elicit superior effects on basal hepatic glucose output.

Our findings suggest that the timing of an exercise training session is a crucial environmental cue when aiming to improve glucose homeostasis in metabolically compromised subjects and elucidates that performing afternoon exercise training might be more optimal than exercising at morning hours.

There you have it! Science has done it again! You can read the full report here.

