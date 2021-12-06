A New Spice Girls Documentary Is Dropping On Channel 9 Tonight!

I'l tell you what I want, what I really really want...and it's new a Spice Girls documentary!

Thankfully, that's been answered because Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed The World will air tonight, December 6, on 9 and 9Now!

We're flashing back to the 90s where the most iconic ladies that changed our lives, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice).

The Spice Girls sold more than 100 million records worldwide and became the best selling group of all time, channeling all things feminism and having a cult following of girls and teenagers from all over the world.

The documentary will entail:

Features archive footage and interviews from the early days of the band and their meteoric rise to fame, and considers how the Spice Girls influenced a generation of women, and how the band fits into the world of modern feminism and the Me Too movement.

25 years on from their debut album, Spice, we'll be taken through the most defining moments of their careers, including scandal, sexism and the judgement that came with being worldwide sensations.

Part 1 & 2 will kick off at 9:10pm tonight, December 6, whereas Part 3 will be tomorrow night, December 7 at 10:10pm on 9!

