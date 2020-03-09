A New Middle Eastern Mezze Bar Is Coming To The Star & It Looks So Damn Good

Get ready to drool over delicious, vibrant Middle Eastern inspired cuisine with Pyrmont’s newest bar-meets-restaurant venue: Bar Tikram!

Opening its doors at The Star this March 12th, Bar Tikram comes from celebrated chef Dany Karam, the Executive Chef of BLACK Bar and Grill, and will deliver aromatic, flavoursome food inspired by his mother’s Lebanese recipes and style of cooking.

On the menu, you’ll find classics like hummus bi tahini, labneh, and fattoush, as well as 9-hour braised lamb shoulder - YUM.

From the pictures alone, we are already in heaven:

As for beverages, bar manager and mixologist Behzad Nvaziri will be serving up vibrant drinks, including a Turkish Delight cocktail!

Bar Tikram opens this March 12th at the Ground Level of The Star, 80 Pyrmont Street.

Check out the full menu here!

